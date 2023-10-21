When PM Modi asked students to share their secrets with him

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday struck friendly notes with the members of Generation Z, and asked them to share their secrets with him, promising tokeep those safe.

“You can share your ideas with me on the NAMO app. Or you can reach me on WhatsApp and share your secrets. I will not tell anyone. I promise,” PM Narendra Modi told the students addressingthe 125th Foundation Day event of Scindia School Gwalior, located atop the historic Gwalior fort.

To the students, the PM assigned nine tasks saying “a school event can’t conclude without homework “.

These tasks were water conservation awareness; digital awareness in villages; maintaining cleanliness; practising vocal for local; travelling in India first; promoting natural farming, millets and fitness and hand holding one poor family each.

Asking students to smile away their lives, the PM recalled top alumni of Scindia school, including the legendary All India Radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani, actor Salman Khan and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Earlier in his remarks, the PM spoke of the erstwhile Gwalior ruler late Madhav Rao Scindia-1 setting up a transport firm in Delhi which runs even today under the name of Delhi Transport Corporation.

He also told students of how the Gwalior royalty has believed in nurturing institutions.

“Harsi dam in Gwalior which the royals built is still serving people and is Asia’s largest mud dam,” the PM said, recalling also that aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father late Madhav Rao Scindia had, as railway minister, introduced Shatabdi Express Trains.

Three decades since that move India has seen the next generation of modern trains in Vande Bharat.

#Narendra Modi