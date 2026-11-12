When Pranab Mukherjee revealed PM ambitions after Sonia Gandhi refused role

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s confession in her book that Pranab Mukherjee’s expression of prime ministerial ambitions shocked her has triggered an intense debate on the scope and remit of political ambition. Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha has lashed back at the Congress, asking what is wrong with being ambitious, especially when that ambition is rooted in merit.

While Sonia Gandhi’s memoirs make one point about her shock over Mukherjee suggesting a replacement of then PM Manmohan Singh (obviously with himself) in 2010, it is worthwhile to consider where other sources stood with respect to the late veteran’s prime ministerial ambitions.

In his book, ‘The Coalition Years: 1996 to 2012, Mukhrjee deals in detail with the period when Sonia Gandhi declined to be PM despite being elected leader of the 19-member United Progressive Alliance bloc after the polls of 2004. “On May 16, the UPA and its supporters elected Sonia Gandhi as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate. On May 18, she declined the offer,” Mukherjee wrote, adding that he heard of the development from Sonia’s political secretary Ahmed Patel after which he, along with Manmohan Singh and Ghuam Nabi Azad, rushed to 10 Janpath to convince her to reconsider.

“There was intense speculation in the party and the media about her choice. Within the Congress the consensus was that the incumbent must be a political leader with experience in party affairs and administration. Finally, she named Dr Manmohan Singh as her choice and he accepted. The expectation was that I would be the next choice after Sonia declined. This expectation was possibly based on the fact that I had extensive experience in government while Singh’s experience was as a civil servant with 5 years as a reformist finance minister,” Mukherjee wrote in his memoirs.