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Home / India / When RSS first acknowledged Sikhism as a separate religion with a distinct ideology

When RSS first acknowledged Sikhism as a separate religion with a distinct ideology

Tarlochan Singh’s meeting with PM Modi assumes significance as the RSS’s first public acknowledgement of Sikhism’s distinct identity came during his tenure as NCM Vice-Chairman

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.
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Behind every political image is a backstory. So, when pictures emerged on Tuesday morning of senior Punjab leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence in Delhi, curiosity about the significance of the meeting was natural.

A recall of history puts Tarlochan Singh’s engagement with the Prime Minister in perspective. It was during Singh’s tenure as Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s parent organisation, officially acknowledged for the first time in public that Sikhism was a separate religion with a distinct ideology.

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The clarification came during a press conference held by RSS spokesperson MG Vaidya at the NCM headquarters in Delhi in January 2001.

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The conference was necessitated to calm the tempers that had flared after K Sudarshan, then RSS chief, described Sikhism as a “panth of Hinduism”.

“We regard Sikhism as a separate religion with a distinct ideology and the RSS has never entertained any idea of obliterating the identity of the Sikhs,” Vaidya said, adding that the RSS had never insisted that Sikhs change their attire when attending Sangh shakhas.

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The public acknowledgement was significant and came after several back-channel meetings that Tarlochan Singh arranged with RSS leaders to address mutual misgivings between the two communities, which share a history of brotherhood.

At the same time, the RSS has maintained that everyone residing in Bharat is part of a larger cultural Hindu unity, defined more by civilisational than religious solidarity.

The RSS’s stand on Sikhism was reiterated by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who, while speaking in Ludhiana in February this year, said, “The RSS treats all citizens equally and considers Sikhism as a separate and distinct religion. At the same time the Sangh views Hinduism not as a religion but a way of life.”

The statements assumed significance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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