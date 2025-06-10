DT
Home / India / When she called me, I got emotional, and later informed police: Brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi

Sonam, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, is found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road
ANI
Ghazipur, Updated At : 08:37 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Govind, brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi. ANI
Following Sonam Raghuvanshi's surrender in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, her brother Govind Raghuvanshi on Monday refrained from commenting further.

"When she called me, I got emotional, and later informed the police. Until I meet her, I cannot say anything. For the last 72 hours, I have been awake. It's been 20 days since I met her," Govind said.

Sonam, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

The police have arrested Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput.

The Madhya Pradesh police have also deployed personnel outside Sonam's residence in Indore.

