Home / India / When Trump, Meloni, Modi talk, they are unfairly called threat to democracy: Italy PM

When Trump, Meloni, Modi talk, they are unfairly called threat to democracy: Italy PM

While slamming Left's 'double standards', Giorgia Meloni has accused left-wing politicians of being "nervous" over Donald Trump's victory
IANS
Washington, Updated At : 11:57 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appears on a screen as she remotely addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on February 22. Reuters
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has accused left-wing politicians of being "nervous" over Donald Trump's victory, claiming that conservatives are unfairly labelled as a "threat to democracy" while leftist leaders are celebrated for similar global alliances.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2025 in Washington on Sunday, Meloni praised Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance while taking aim at "elites" and left-wing leaders.

"The Left is nervous, and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria -- not only because conservatives are winning but because conservatives are collaborating globally," she said.

She highlighted what she called a double standard, recalling how former US President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair were praised for creating a global liberal network in the 1990s, while leaders like Trump, herself, Argentine President Javier Milei and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are accused of endangering democracy.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Meloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left's double standard," she said.

She added that despite media and political attacks, conservative leaders continue to win elections because "people no longer believe lies”.

"People are not as naive as the Left considers them. They vote for us because we defend freedom, we love our nations, we want secure borders, we preserve businesses and citizens from green leftist insanity. We defend family and life, we fight against wokeism, we protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech, and we stand for common sense," she added.

Backing Trump as a strong leader, Meloni dismissed concerns that his presidency could create divisions within the conservative movement.

"Our adversaries hope that President Trump will move away from us, but knowing him as a strong and effective leader, I bet that those who hope for divisions will be proven wrong," she said.

Meloni's speech received a warm reception from the conservative crowd, reinforcing the growing cooperation between right-wing leaders across the globe.

