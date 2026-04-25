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Home / India / Where BJP fails electorally, it resorts to ‘raid-defect-reset’: CPI(M) leader on AAP exodus

Where BJP fails electorally, it resorts to ‘raid-defect-reset’: CPI(M) leader on AAP exodus

Referring to recent political developments involving leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said their ‘journey’ to the BJP was being ‘facilitated by the ED’

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby underscored the importance of ideological commitment in public life. PTI File
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Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of engineering political defections through central agencies after facing electoral setbacks.

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In a post on X, the CPI(M) general secretary alleged that the BJP resorts to a “raid-defect-reset” strategy in states where it fails electorally, undermining democratic norms along the way.

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Referring to recent political developments involving leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, Baby said their “journey” to the BJP was being “facilitated by the ED."

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“Where BJP fails electorally, it resorts to Raid-Defect-Reset. All democratic norms thrown to the winds. The journey from AAP to BJP facilitated by the ED,” he said.

The senior Left leader also underscored the importance of ideological commitment in public life. “Without ideological commitment, politics becomes fragile and turns into a marketplace of power,” he said.

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