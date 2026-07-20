Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong case for smooth conduct of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing today and said positive discussions in national interest are the “need of the hour.”

Advertisement

Speaking at the start of the session, the Prime Minister also indirectly reached out to protesting youth at Jantar Mantar and cited the example of India’s young space start up Skyroot to stress the limitless nature of youth’s capacities.

Advertisement

“Last year right before the Monsoon Session an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. Day before yesterday India’s private spare start up Skyroot reached a landmark by launching an orbital rocket. Few nations have this parallel in private sector,” Modi said, adding that the average age of Skyroot start up team is just 28 years.

Advertisement

“Such youngsters have achieved this. I’m not talking about a 56 year old youngster. I’m talking if youth who have raised Indian flag in space. India’s profile in the world is rising. This is no coincidence. This is a message that the capacity and aspirations of our youth is boundless as the space. There can be no greater message for youth,” PM Modi said on a day when Cockroach Janata Party announced a protest to Parliament demanding examination reforms.

PM’s veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood out in his remarks even as he said that a proactive Monsoon and Monsoon Session can be very productive for the nation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister reminded everyone of recent achievements of the country and said time had come to work together to power India’s global rise.

He said how the country achieved a 7.7 per cent growth rate despite the West Asia war and the challenges it posed.

“In the last one month the country has realised several milestones which make every Indian proud be it domestic or global or spatial. This is become possible because of the reform express we have boarded. Indian youth can now dream and achieve big,” he said appealing for a productive session.

The Prime Minister spoke of the Barmer refinery launch, dedication to the nation of a third semi conductor plant and a hydrogen train to say that the country was determined to make it big now.

“All this is the outcome of labour of many people,” he said describing the West Asia war as a very big cause of trouble for nations like India which depend on imports of fuel, LPG, chemicals.

“ And yet India remained the fastest growing economy with 7.7 per cent growth. This growth indicates that India wants to reach great heights. The country has taken speed and the Parliament session can add energy to this speed. Positive spirit is very important to achieve national goals. The Parliament has many seasoned members. At this time the Parliament and nation needs their experience and for this it is important for the Parliament to function,” said the Prime Minister.

He said the need of the hour is that adequate platform be given to pro nation voices.

“Where there is truth there is no space for tempests. If facts are on your side you can make your case calmly. I hope truth and facts come together to give voice to voices that will strengthen the country and its interests,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier this morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also appealed to MPs to let the house function and avoid disruptions.