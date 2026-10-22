DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Which traitor is US blackmailing’: Rahul hits out at BJP, RSS over Puri-Epstein pic

‘Which traitor is US blackmailing’: Rahul hits out at BJP, RSS over Puri-Epstein pic

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. photo: US Department of Justice
Advertisement

The Congress on Wednesday questioned Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over his purported interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that documents from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) showed a far greater extent of communication between the two than the minister had acknowledged.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also targeted the BJP and the RSS over the issue, linking the timing of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s Mumbai visit with the release of a photograph of Puri with Epstein by the US DoJ.

Advertisement

“Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DoJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they’re blackmailing?” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Referring to the photo showing Puri “alone” with Epstein, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said the image raised fresh questions about the minister’s explanation that his meetings with the disgraced financier took place as part of a delegation.

Khera said Puri had acknowledged one or two meetings and three to four emails over eight years. However, citing documents available on the US DoJ website, he claimed that at least 62 emails were exchanged between the two between 2014 and 2017 alone.

Advertisement

He further alleged that records pointed to 14 meetings and other interactions, including several one-on-one meetings. “The recent photos have only strengthened our claims while questions persist,” Khera said, demanding that Puri disclose the extent and purpose of his interactions with Epstein.

Khera asked the government to order an investigation into the minister’s interactions with Epstein.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts