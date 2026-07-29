V Kamakoti, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and one of India's leading computer scientists, has found himself at the centre of a political controversy after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to him as a "gaumutra expert" during a debate in the Lok Sabha.

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'आप मुझसे नाराज़ लग रहे...' Priyanka Gandhi ने स्पीकर OM Birla से क्या कहा, पूरे सदन में लगे ठहाके pic.twitter.com/mhgYdwOk5o — News Pinch (@TheNewspinch) July 28, 2026

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Kamakoti, who was recently appointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-powered task force on examination reforms following the NEET paper leak controversy, is best known for leading the development of India's first indigenous microprocessor, Shakti, and for his work in computer architecture, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

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Who is V Kamakoti?

Professor V Kamakoti earned both his Master's degree and PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras. He joined the institute as a faculty member in 2001 and became its Director in January 2022.

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According to IIT Madras, his areas of expertise include computer architecture, information security and VLSI design. He heads the institute's indigenous microprocessor development programme and its Information Security Education and Awareness initiative, both supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

One of his most notable achievements is leading the team that developed Shakti, India's first indigenous microprocessor, designed to strengthen the country's self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

Kamakoti also serves on the National Security Advisory Board and has previously chaired the Artificial Intelligence Task Force constituted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Within IIT Madras, he has held several key administrative positions, including Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research.

Padma Shri recipient and technology leader

Earlier this year, Kamakoti was conferred the Padma Shri in the Science and Engineering category for his contributions to computer architecture research and national security.

His other honours include:

DRDO Academic Excellence Award

ACCS Lifetime Achievement Award

IBM Faculty Award

VASVIK Industrial Research Award

Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Techno Visionary Award

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

Why did Priyanka Gandhi call him a 'gaumutra expert'?

During a Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak legislation, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the composition of the Centre's newly constituted task force on examination reforms.

Referring to the panel, she said: "In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner and one gaumutra expert."

Although she did not elaborate further, the remark appeared to reference Kamakoti's past comments highlighting research into the medicinal properties of indigenous cow products, which had earlier attracted public attention.

The Congress leader's statement triggered strong criticism from the BJP.

BJP hits back

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur defended Kamakoti, describing him as one of India's foremost scientists and academicians.

Criticising Priyanka Gandhi's remarks, Thakur said it was unfortunate that a distinguished scientist was being mocked despite his contributions to technology and national security.

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur reacts to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'gaumutra expert' remark. He says, "I will answer Priyanka ji after this. The way she makes an innocent face, misleads people, smiles subtly, and even asks the Speaker to smile, she does this while… pic.twitter.com/IRdvjspMLl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

He also pointed out that Kamakoti had chaired the government's Artificial Intelligence Task Force and questioned why his scientific achievements were being ignored.

During the exchange, some Opposition members were heard mentioning Kamakoti's alleged association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Responding, Thakur said: "Even if he is associated with the RSS, there is nothing wrong with that. You should also join the RSS; you will learn some values and start thinking about the country."

He later made a sarcastic remark suggesting that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should "consume gaumutra," further escalating the political confrontation.

Role in PM Modi's exam reforms task force

Kamakoti was recently appointed to the Centre's high-powered committee on examination reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and includes:

Former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti

Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena

The panel has been tasked with recommending reforms to improve transparency, security and credibility in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What did Kamakoti say about paper leaks?

Speaking after his appointment, Kamakoti identified the integrity of question paper setters as the biggest challenge facing India's examination system.

"In any examination system, two groups of people must be trustworthy. First, there are the question paper setters. They form the most critical group. Second, there are the invigilators at the examination centres," he said.

He added: "The biggest challenge is how we build and sustain trust among question paper setters."

According to Kamakoti, while surveillance measures such as CCTV cameras have improved monitoring at examination centres, technology alone cannot eliminate leaks if the individuals responsible for preparing question papers compromise confidentiality.

Drawing a distinction between previous controversies and the latest NEET paper leak allegations, he said the nature of the breach had changed.

"The 2024 NEET paper leak happened during the transit of question papers after printing. The 2026 leak was different—it originated with the question paper setter."

Emphasising the need for trustworthy educators, Kamakoti said: "We need teachers whom we can trust—people who will set the question paper, maintain complete confidentiality and faithfully discharge their responsibility without revealing its contents. This is the single biggest challenge we face."