Who is Manasvi Vashishta? Delhi Police ACP suspended after leading personnel’s protest

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended, days after his transfer triggered protests by a section of police personnel outside the Police Headquarters in New Delhi, reports PTI.

The suspension comes amid a controversy over the transfer of two officers following allegations by lawyers that they were threatened at Shahdara police station. Vashistha was among the personnel who joined the protest outside the Police Headquarters on Monday, demanding that the transfer orders be revoked.

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The action against the ACP was taken in connection with the incident, a police source said, adding that further details were awaited. There was no immediate official statement from the Delhi Police.

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What was ACP Manasvi Vashistha’s posting?

Before his transfer, Vashistha was serving as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gandhi Nagar in the Shahdara subdivision. On October 28, he was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

Inspector Arun Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station, was also transferred to the Security branch of the Delhi Police.

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The transfers followed a meeting between Delhi Police officials, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and office-bearers of district court bar associations.

The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi subsequently announced the withdrawal of its indefinite abstention from judicial work, which had been called to demand action against the officers.

What are the allegations against ACP Manasvi Vashistha?

The controversy stems from an incident at Shahdara police station on October 23, when advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury in an alleged assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the case.

According to lawyers, several advocates visited the police station that evening seeking action against those accused of assaulting Bansal. They alleged that Vashistha and Inspector Arun Kumar assured them that the persons named in the case would be arrested.

However, on October 24, the advocates learnt that the accused had not been arrested and had reportedly been released.

When they returned to the police station to question the handling of the case, Vashistha allegedly displayed his revolver and threatened and intimidated the advocates present, according to the lawyers.

The Coordination Committee termed the allegations serious and demanded action against the officers concerned. Senior police officers familiar with the matter, however, maintained that the allegations were false and unsupported by evidence.

Why did Delhi Police personnel protest?

The allegations had prompted lawyers to announce an indefinite abstention from judicial work, demanding action against the officers. They called off their protest after the transfer orders were issued on October 28.

However, the transfers triggered discontent among a section of Delhi Police personnel, who demanded the reinstatement of both officers to their previous postings.

Messages circulated in police WhatsApp groups called on personnel to assemble outside the Police Headquarters on Monday, November 2, in support of the two officers.

Around 80-100 personnel, including women officers, gathered outside Gate No. 1 at around 8 am, carrying placards and posters. They sought a meeting with the Police Commissioner and demanded a Sampark Sabha to raise their concerns.

New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma urged the protesting personnel to maintain discipline and take up their grievances within the headquarters. He asked some of them to accompany him inside, but none agreed.

No senior police official came out to address the gathering.