Who is Vishakha Rathod? Wife of alleged Rs 88-crore scam mastermind Avinash Rathod deported from UAE

Nearly two weeks after India secured the return of the alleged mastermind behind an Rs 88-crore investment fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back his wife, Vishakha Rathod, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Vishakha Rathod, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was deported to India on August 3 following coordinated efforts by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). She arrived in Pune, where she was taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police for further investigation.

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Who is Vishakha Rathod?

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According to investigators, Vishakha Rathod is the wife of Avinash Rathod, the alleged mastermind of an investment fraud estimated at Rs 88 crore. She is accused of being part of a criminal conspiracy that allegedly lured investors into multiple investment schemes by promising assured fixed monthly returns.

The CBI alleged that instead of investing the money as promised, the accused dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank and demat accounts.

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How was she brought back to India?

The CBI said Vishakha Rathod was traced in the UAE after an Interpol Red Notice was issued against her at India's request. The agency coordinated with UAE authorities, while the MEA and MHA handled the legal and diplomatic process leading to her deportation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the deportation of wanted fugitive Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India," the agency said.

She has now been handed over to the Maharashtra Police, which will continue the investigation and initiate further legal proceedings.

What is the Rs 88-crore investment fraud case?

Investigators allege that Vishakha Rathod, her husband Avinash Rathod and their associates persuaded investors to put money into various investment schemes by offering guaranteed monthly returns.

Police claim the promises were fraudulent and that the funds collected from investors were diverted through several bank and demat accounts instead of being used for the stated investments. The alleged fraud is estimated at around Rs 88 crore.

Husband Avinash Rathod was deported earlier

Vishakha Rathod's deportation comes days after her husband, Avinash Rathod, was brought back from the UAE.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against both Avinash and Vishakha Rathod on June 4, 2026. UAE authorities detained Avinash before deporting him to India on July 23.

After arriving at Mumbai International Airport, he was arrested by the Pune Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). A Pune court subsequently remanded him to 10 days of police custody for questioning over the alleged fraud and the movement of investor funds.

CBI on tracing fugitives abroad

The CBI said it continues to work with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to trace and bring back fugitives hiding overseas.

"The successful deportation was carried out with assistance from the MEA and MHA, highlighting inter-agency cooperation in efforts to bring fugitives involved in serious economic offences back to face legal proceedings in India," the agency said.

The CBI, which serves as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates such operations through the Bharatpol platform.

Earlier this week, the Centre informed Parliament that 274 fugitive criminals had been brought back to India from 36 countries between 2019 and July 2026 as part of the government's efforts to extradite and deport wanted criminals and economic offenders.