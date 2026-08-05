The government has appointed 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vishwesh Negi as the next Ambassador of India to the Iran, entrusting the Himachal Pradesh-born diplomat with one of India's most strategically significant diplomatic assignments.

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Born in Kinnaur

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Negi hails from Kanam, a small village in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. He is the son of PS Negi, a retired IAS officer.

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Wife is Karnataka-cadre IAS officer

Negi and his wife, M Imkongla Jamir, are both members of the 2002 batch of the civil services. While Negi joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Jamir is a 2002-batch IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre. She is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, in New Delhi, a position she assumed on July 24, 2026.

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Distinguished academic background

Born on March 31, 1977, Vishwesh Negi studied at Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, where he was a member of Lefroy House and belonged to the 1994 batch. He later graduated in Economics (Honours) from St. Stephen's College, Delhi before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2002.

Extensive diplomatic experience

Before his latest appointment, Negi served as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), overseeing one of India's most important strategic regions.

Earlier, he was Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, where he handled international military cooperation and represented India in high-level bilateral defence engagements. His diplomatic career also includes overseas postings, including at the Indian Mission in London.

Negi would succeed Rudra Gaurav Shresth, who has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Turkey.

Strategic posting

His appointment comes at a crucial time amid evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia. As Ambassador to Iran, Negi will oversee India's strategic interests, including energy cooperation, trade, regional connectivity through the Chabahar Port and broader engagement with Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Bishop Cotton School congratulates alumnus

Congratulating its distinguished alumnus, BCS Headmaster Mathew P. John said, "His appointment to one of India's most significant diplomatic assignments is a matter of great honour for his alma mater and reflects a career built on unwavering dedication, exemplary public service and diplomatic excellence."

He added, "From his formative years at BCS to representing India on the global stage, Negi's journey embodies the values of integrity, leadership and commitment that the school has upheld for over 165 years. His remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to generations of young Cottonians."

The school fraternity, including its staff, students and alumni, extended their best wishes to Negi as he prepares to take charge of India's diplomatic mission in Tehran.