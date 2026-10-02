‘Who ordered change in Form 6’: Rahul seeks answers from EC, TCS

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded to know who within the Election Commission (EC) ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to alter the online Form 6 for voter enrolment, and whether the company was pressured into making the change.

“The online Form 6 was changed illegally — as the EC’s own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the EC ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change? Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?” Gandhi asked.

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His questions came amid a controversy over an additional declaration linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was added to the online version of Form 6, the statutory application used by new voters to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls.

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Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected to the alteration, saying the statutory form could not be changed without following the prescribed legal process, according to reports. The declaration required applicants to provide information linking themselves, their parents or grandparents to earlier electoral rolls. The issue was among at least 14 objections recorded by Sandhu and Joshi over decisions relating to the electoral-roll revision process in the past 10 months.

The EC has since withdrawn the additional SIR-linked declaration from Form 6 in states where the revision exercise has been completed. The decision followed objections within the commission. The EC has maintained that the statutory Form 6 itself was not changed and that the additional declaration was linked to the SIR process.

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The withdrawal, however, has not ended the political controversy. Gandhi’s questions have put the focus on the chain of responsibility behind the digital change, from the EC’s decision to its implementation by TCS.

The Congress has alleged that the change was made without the authority required to amend a statutory form.