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Home / India / Who was Vasanth Kumar, the Indian tourist killed in Nepal helicopter collision?

Who was Vasanth Kumar, the Indian tourist killed in Nepal helicopter collision?

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:20 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred at around 8.11 am local time, leaving Kumar dead at the scene.
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The 47-year-old Chennai resident died after two helicopters collided while attempting to land at Pheriche helipad in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district

Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, a 47-year-old tourist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was killed in a helicopter collision near the Mount Everest region in Nepal on Tuesday morning.

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Kumar was travelling aboard a helicopter operated by Fishtail Air when it collided with another chopper operated by Air Dynasty while the two were attempting to land at the Pheriche helipad in Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district.

The accident occurred at around 8.11 am local time, leaving Kumar dead at the scene.

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Another passenger aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 49-year-old Indian-origin resident of New Zealand, sustained injuries and was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

Both pilots, Rabindra Prajapati and Prajwal KC, also sustained injuries and received medical attention.

The collision took place in the Everest region, a popular destination for trekkers and tourists visiting Nepal.

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