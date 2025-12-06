Why are IndiGo flights getting cancelled across India? Crisis explained

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is facing a major operational meltdown, with over 1,000 flights cancelled in four days across major hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The chaos stems primarily from the enforcement of new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, which require longer pilot rest periods and stricter night-flying limits.

These changes left a large portion of IndiGo’s pilots unavailable just as the airline ramped up its winter schedule, worsening delays triggered by aircraft software advisories and seasonal congestion.

The situation escalated due to IndiGo’s scale — over 2,200 flights a day — where even minor disruptions quickly caused hundreds of cancellations.

In response, the DGCA has rolled back a key FDTL clause to ease crew rostering pressure. Pilot unions, however, blame IndiGo’s management for poor planning, lean staffing, and ignoring warnings about the new rules.

Meanwhile, passengers continue to endure long waits, repeated delays, and limited assistance as the airline struggles to restore normal operations.

IndiGo flight disruptions: Key points

Over 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled in four days, causing nationwide chaos at major airports including Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

IndiGo attributes the disruption to multiple operational issues, but the main trigger is the enforcement of new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which impose stricter pilot rest requirements.

The new FDTL rules mandate 48 hours weekly rest, longer night duty windows, a limit of two night landings per week and a cap of eight night flying hours.

These rules pushed a large number of IndiGo pilots into mandatory rest just as the airline increased flight frequencies for the winter schedule.

A weekend A320 software advisory caused delays that extended past midnight, worsening the roster crunch and leading to cascading cancellations.

IndiGo’s massive scale — operating over 2,200 daily flights — amplified the crisis; even a small disruption resulted in hundreds of cancellations.

The DGCA has now withdrawn a strict FDTL clause that barred substituting weekly rest with leave, offering temporary relief for airlines trying to reassign crew.

Pilot unions blame IndiGo management for poor planning, citing a hiring freeze, lean staffing, pay freezes and schedules that did not account for new rest norms.

Unions also criticise DGCA for approving winter schedules without verifying pilot availability under the updated rules.

Passengers continue to face long delays, repeated rescheduling, and inadequate support, with many stranded at airports for 10–12 hours before their flights were cancelled.

The airlines dominant market share of almost 63 per cent has raised concerns about a monopoly.

The recent cancellation has stranded thousands of passengers, sparking outrage in Parliament too.

The Centre has directed airlines to implement measures to resolve the disruptions and ensure passenger refunds.