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Home / India / Why are people in Arunachal Pradesh protesting the Siang dam?

Why are people in Arunachal Pradesh protesting the Siang dam?

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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An outside view of the Pasighat police station after a protest against the proposed large-scale dam on the Siang River turned violent, in East Siang on Saturday. ANI Video Grab
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People in Arunachal Pradesh are opposing the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) over fears of displacement, loss of ancestral land, environmental damage and threats to the livelihoods and cultural heritage of indigenous communities, particularly the Adi people of the Siang Valley.

The project is also strategically significant for India amid China's plans for a mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, which flows into India as the Siang and forms part of the Brahmaputra river system. The debate has brought national security concerns into conflict with local communities' demands for environmental safeguards and meaningful consultation.

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Why are people protesting against the Siang dam?

1. Fear of displacement and loss of ancestral land

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Residents fear the project could submerge villages and ancestral land, forcing families to relocate and disrupting long-established ways of life.

2. Threats to livelihoods and cultural heritage

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Sections of the Adi community are concerned about the loss of farmland, traditional livelihoods and places of cultural significance linked to the Siang river and its surrounding landscape.

3. Environmental and seismic risks

Opponents have questioned the ecological impact of a mega dam on the river system and its safety in a seismically sensitive Himalayan region.

4. Opposition to surveys and demand for consultation

Protesters have demanded that survey activities be halted until affected communities are meaningfully consulted. The ongoing pre-feasibility report (PFR) exercise is intended to assess the project's viability and does not, by itself, amount to final approval for construction.

5. Questions over NHPC's public relations campaign

NHPC's reported Rs 10.91-crore public relations contract has drawn attention to how the project is being presented to the public. The controversy raises questions about whether communication efforts can address residents' concerns over displacement, rehabilitation and environmental safeguards.

Why does the government want the dam?

The project is intended to strengthen hydropower generation and water security. Its strategic importance has increased amid China's plans for a major hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet.

The proposed Indian project is envisaged as a major storage facility that could help regulate river flows. However, its potential strategic benefits have not eased concerns among residents who fear the consequences for their land, livelihoods and environment.

BJP-led Khandu government calls for dialogue

Amid intensifying opposition, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday held separate meetings with legislators and representatives of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and community-based organisations (CBOs).

The all-party legislators' meeting discussed the project's pre-feasibility report, national security implications, environmental concerns and the aspirations of people in the Siang Valley, Khandu said in a social media post.

"Our priority is to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of the people of Siang Valley," he said.

At the separate meeting with AITF and CBO representatives, Khandu said misinformation and misconceptions about the project were contributing to apprehensions among residents. He called for factual communication, transparency and open dialogue to bridge the information gap.

"Our people deserve accurate information to understand the project, its strategic importance and the concerns associated with it," he said.

The government faces the challenge of addressing local concerns while pursuing a project it considers strategically important.

Protests turn violent in Pasighat

The dispute escalated on Friday after a 12-hour bandh across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts was followed by violence in Pasighat.

An NHPC office and a police station were set on fire, properties belonging to political leaders were vandalised, and police personnel were injured, according to reports.

The Centre moved additional Rapid Action Force personnel to Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday following the unrest, raising concerns over law and order as opposition to the project continued.

Protesters have demanded that survey activities stop until their concerns are addressed and affected communities are consulted.

The central question remains whether the government can reconcile the project's strategic objectives with the concerns of indigenous communities over displacement, land rights, environmental protection and their future in the Siang Valley.

With PTI/Down To Earth inputs

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