‘Why can’t you install CCTVs at toll plazas?’ Supreme Court asks NHAI

Taking exception to encroachment and stationary vehicles on highways, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India to explain why it cannot install a surveillance camera system and monitoring rooms across toll plazas to deal with menace.

“Why can’t you think of having a camera surveillance system? You can have monitoring rooms at all toll plazas,” a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta told the NHAI counsel.

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The top court was hearing a suo motu PIL initiated in 2025 following the tragic road accident on November 2 near Mathoda, in Phalodi district in Rajasthan that claimed 15 lives and left many seriously injured, followed by another unfortunate accident on November 3 on Mirjalguda-Khanapur road near Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana resulting in loss of 19 lives.

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The NHAI counsel said the Authority has issued circulars for regular inspection and patrolling to check unauthorised parking on the highways.

Amicus Curiae ANS Nadkarni submitted that one of the major issues was illegal parking of vehicles on highways, which leads to road accidents.

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On November 16 last year, the top court had directed the NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to conduct a survey on unauthorised roadside dhabas and condition of highways in the two states and submit a report.

On Thursday, the Bench noted that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Home Affairs had not yet filed their compliance affidavits in the matter. It granted two weeks to them to file their affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing on October 6

It also directed the Tamil Nadu Government to file an affidavit in the matter before the next date of hearing.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to such tragedies, more so when they could have been averted had the authorities concerned acted promptly and discharged their duties with due diligence,” the top court had said last year.

“Indeed, once a life is lost, the status quo ante cannot be restored, however, any loss of life, in particular due to negligence of State or public infrastructure cannot be overlooked on such dereliction. Article 21 of the Constitution of India envisages fundamental right to life not limited to mere animal existence and includes the right of every citizen to have essential and adequate public infrastructure, thereby imposing positive obligation on the State to ensure the same,” the top court had noted.

The Bench had also issued notices to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat through which the Bharatmala Expressway (connecting Jamnagar to Amritsar) passes, as also the chief secretary of Telangana and Chhattisgarh which are connected by National Highway No. 163.

On April 13, the top court issued interim directions, including that no heavy or commercial vehicle shall park or stop on any national highway carriageway or paved shoulder except at a designated bay, lay-bye or wayside amenity. It had also prohibited construction/operation of any new ‘dhaba’, eatery, or commercial structure within the right of way of any national highway.

The top court had directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways/NHAI to identify accident black-spots and critical areas and publish a comprehensive list of accident black-spots on national highways.

“It is seen that national highways constitute approximately 2 per cent of India’s total road length but account for nearly 30 per cent of all road fatalities. A road, particularly a high-speed expressway, must not become a corridor of peril due to administrative lethargy or infrastructural gaps,” it had said.