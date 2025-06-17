Why give IB chief extension after Pahalgam attack: Mahua Moitra asks Centre

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday reiterated five questions raised by her party for the Union Government over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Criticising the Centre, Mahua Moitra asked for accountability on how the terrorists infiltrate such a high-security zone of Jammu and Kashmir. She stated that it has been more than two months since the attack, but still, there is no clue regarding the identity of the terrorists.

"It has been two months since the dastardly attacks on 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam. Who were these terrorists, and how did they manage to infiltrate this high-security zone and kill 26 civilians? Where is the accountability? How did a massive breach of security take place in what is arguably the most secure part of India, definitely the one with the highest security personnel to civilians in any part of India? Where is the accountability?" Mahua Moitra said in a self-made video.

In her second question, Mahua Moitra asked the government why the Intelligence Bureau chief was given an extension a month after the Pahalgam attack. The TMC MP asked the government whether they are rewarding the ones who should be held accountable for the security breach in Pahalgam.

"Second question, if there was such a breach of intelligence, which there was because we still don't know how this happened, where was the chief of IB (Intelligence Bureau) given an extension. He was given an extension a month after the attacks happened. Where is the accountability, are we now rewarding the powers responsible?", Moitra said in her self-made video.

Asking about the identity of the terrorist and where they came from, the TMC MP said that the Centre have no answers related to these questions.

"The third, where are these terrorists? No one seems to be asking these questions. Who were they? Do we know their names? Were they across the border or homegrown terrorists? Are they dead or alive? Are we looking for them? There are no answers after 56 days after the attacks", the TMC MP said.

Questioning the role of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi's silence over the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan, Mahua Moitra asked how a president of a "third" country, "tom tomming" in the whole world, that he brokered a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

She said that India is a nation of 140 crore proud Indians, and the armed forces went into Pakistan to teach them a "lesson" following the Pahalgam attack.

"The fourth question, which is surprising, you have a president of a third country, President of the United States Donald Trump, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. We are a nation of 140 crore proud Indians. We went into Pakistan to teach them a lesson on what happened in Pahalgam. How does a third party come in and broker a ceasefire? Every single political party came out of their lines and supported the government and said Whatever you are going to do, we are behind you, behind the armed forces", Mahua Moitra added.

Raising questions on the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan, Mahua Moitra asked PM Modi why the "ceasefire" happened and who wanted it.

"Despite a mandate like that, how does the Prime Minister stay quiet when the President of the United States claims to the whole world that he has brokered a ceasefire. Who wanted this ceasefire, why did this happen, why we have silence on it?", the TMC MP asserted.

Mahua Moitra mentioned that MPs went to 33 different countries in the global outreach programme, but in the end, the IMF and World Bank gave financial aid to Pakistan. She mentioned that the Union Government has also refused a special session of the Parliament. The TMC MP stated that the government has maintained silence on every single question, due to which the AITC is asking for its answers.

"The fifth thing, today we have an outreach, delegations of MPs and again every single party supported the government on this. We went out and reached out to over 33 countries with the delegation of MPs, the external affairs minister talking to everybody. What has happened at the end of that, the IMF and World Bank come out and give aid to Pakistan to the tune of 1 billion and 40 billion", Mahua Moitra said.

"How many people came out to express their support for India? how many. Also, Pakistan, which is like a joke, is vice-chairing a Security Council committee on countering terrorism. Is this a cruel joke? Where are the answers? We have kept quiet because we didn't want to politicise anything. But you have refused to give us a special session of Parliament, which every single Opposition member was demanding. But the Government has refused to do that. In the face of that, we have had complete silence from the Government. So it is high time we needed some answers and accountability. So the AITC is asking for them," she added.