Why hide your love for PM Modi: Congress leader Udit Raj to Shashi Tharoor

Why hide your love for PM Modi: Congress leader Udit Raj to Shashi Tharoor

Raj hits out at Tharoor after the latter criticised the Kerala Government for its 2023 decision of sending Rs 10 crore in aid to Turkey
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 AM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Udit Raj. File photo
Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday accused his own party colleague and MP Shashi Tharoor of having a soft corner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raj, who is also the national chairman of unorganised workers and employees, criticised the senior Congress leader after the latter yesterday criticised the Kerala Government for its 2023 decision of sending Rs 10 crore in aid to Turkey following an earthquake. Tharoor suggested that the funds could have been better used locally, particularly in Wayanad, a district he represents.

Responding to Tharoor, Raj wrote in a post on X, "My dear @ShashiTharoor you criticised the Kerala government for its 2023 decision to send Rs 10 crore in aid to Turkey following a earthquake. What was Operation Dost  of Modi Govt to assist Turkey . India sent multiple batches of aid, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, search and rescue dog squads, medical teams, field hospitals, medicines, relief material, and specialised equipment."

He added, "Why are you hiding your love for PM Modi ? You are free to express that , who is holding you?"

Tharoor is currently leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, including the US, as part of India's global outreach against terrorism amid Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Tharoor had stated, “I hope the Govt of Kerala reflects on its misplaced generosity, after seeing Turkey’s behaviour two years later! Not to mention that the people of Wayanad (just to take one Kerala example) could have used those ten crores far better.”

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s remarks had come amid a sharp shift in diplomatic ties between India and Turkey following Ankara’s open support for Pakistan during the recent border tension.

The ties between India and Turkey have soured significantly after Turkey backed Pakistan during India’s military Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 people. Turkey provided weapons to Islamabad during the conflict, further straining ties with New Delhi.

