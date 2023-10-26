 Why is India’s small-car segment shrinking : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Why is India’s small-car segment shrinking
EXPLAINER

Why is India’s small-car segment shrinking

There seem to be many reasons: drop in incomes, increase in aspirations and perhaps a side-effect of a ‘K-shaped’ recovery post-Covid

Why is India’s small-car segment shrinking

Photo for representation only.



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma    

Chandigarh, October 26

A recent Indian auto-sales data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and reports by several auto experts revealed some very interesting trends.

According to the figures released by the apex national body that represents all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India, sales in the small car segment are not as robust as earlier.

Only 35,000 small cars were sold in the July-September quarter as compared to nearly 77,000 in the same period in 2022, as per reports.

Experts say sales of “entry-level cars” (as small cars are also referred to as) have been declining since CovidD. For these three months in particular, the sales of small cars slumped 75% and of motorcycles and scooters (other popular modes of transportation for lower income groups and rural areas) by 39% and 25%, respectively.

Interestingly, however, the second important trend noticed was from the sports utility vehicles or SUV segment and luxury brands. Apparently, their demand increased as according to reports the sales of domestic utility vehicle were up by 23% in the quarter.

The reasons

Apparently, small cars are no longer small in price as compared to the mid-segment passenger vehicles, thereby making them unaffordable for the segment which would have naturally graduated to them had their income increased.

Another problem seems to be the interest rates on car loans, which are crucial to determine the decision to whether or not to buy a new vehicle. The rise in repo rate increases the rate of interest on all types of loans, home, business, car, everything.

Experts add another reason for dampening the sentiments. They say that the prices of small cars increased due to regulatory changes, making them unaffordable.

In other words, incomes did not increase, rather in many cases, they decreased in the post-Covid era, while the demand decreased.  

“The ability of people to buy these cars has been affected, which is a sign of delayed economic recovery in rural and semi-urban areas in the post-pandemic period. Rural income levels are lower than earlier, which is a disturbing factor not just for auto-manufacturers but for all consumer goods manufacturers. The bottom line is that the demand in the rural/semi-urban areas is not as robust anymore,” they add.

The drop in sales of entry-level cars should worry the manufacturers this festive season, as this does not seem to be a temporary phenomenon. The counter argument that perhaps the same people want to spend more and buy a better car as the median level in prices has increased does not work with sceptics. 

“The income of rural buyers is no longer what it used to be; the same is true for semi-urban areas post the pandemic. The divide between urban and rural has widened and the fact that the sales of high-end cars is increasing proves the point that the recovery has been more K-shaped.

“The farm incomes have been affected after the ban on wheat and rice exports. Besides, the rainfall mismatch, excess in some and deficit in other, added to the dampening of the mood,” they add.

Luxury cars cruise

While sales of small cars are declining that of luxury vehicles seem to be on the cruise.

The surge, experts say, is being driven by buyers in all categories—first-timers as well as those upgrading to premium products because of easier access to loans, etc. Many in middle and upper classes who during Covid period could not indulge on expensive clothes, eating out, holidays, etc. had sufficient money post-pandemic to splurge on expensive cars and luxury items.

However, this is also indicative of widening gaps between segments.

Sign of ‘K-shaped’ recovery?

A K-shaped recovery is when one sector of the economy rebounds from a recession while another sector continues to decline.

Obviously, this affects wages and incomes in both sectors.

There are many reasons for this widening gap, including the stock market which boomed through the pandemic while some key sectors tanked. The most affected was the unorganised and MSME sectors, resulting in decrease in incomes and high levels of joblessness.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav