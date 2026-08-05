Why RSS bodies operating Sainik Schools, asks LoP

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The matter was raised at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, who is learnt to have told members that details regarding the matter would be sought from the government.

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Sources said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue, questioning why bodies affiliated with the RSS had been given the task of managing Sainik Schools in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

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On being countered by BJP MPs, who sought proof from Rahul on the charge levelled by him, several other Congress MPs namely Pawan Khera, Jothimani and Karti Chidambaram clashed them, prompting the chairman to intervene.

Radha Mohan Singh said the details regarding the private bodies running Sainik Schools would be sought from the Centre.

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In 2021, the government had decided to set up 100 new Sainik Schools through partnerships with state governments, NGOs and private schools/individuals, instead of relying solely on the traditional government-run model.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sainik School, Ghorakhal, in March 2026, said the plan was underway for having 100 PPP-model schools.

The sources said it was alleged during the meeting that of these 100 schools, around 70 were being run by private bodies reportedly affiliated with the RSS.

While discussing the issue of defence PSUs, several Opposition members urged the panel to look into bottlenecks being faced by many of these state-owned entities rather than planning field visits.

A section of Opposition MPs urged that addressing the problems being faced by defence PSUs should be prioritised by the parliamentary panel.