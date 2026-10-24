'Why such liberty extended to terrorism accused': Congress after release of US national VanDyke

The Congress on Saturday questioned the release of US national Matthew VanDyke, an accused in the Myanmar arms training case, and asked why such liberty was being extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said this is being done even when the government is arresting youth peacefully protesting against "vote chori".

Advertisement

"US national Matthew VanDyke, arrested for conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India, was released yesterday and allowed to return home for 4 months. Why has such liberty been extended to a foreign national accused of terrorism?" he asked in a post on X.

Advertisement

"This even as the government has shown no hesitation in detaining and arresting youth activists and peaceful protesters during the anti-vote chori protests this past month," Ramesh also said.

"It is worth noting that his case was raised during US Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio's last visit to India in May. The secretary of state was visiting again this week," the Congress leader highlighted.

Advertisement

Ramesh had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a "compromised PM" after VanDyke was released last month.

He claimed that US Secretary of State Rubio visited India in May and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor raised the issue with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On September 8, Ramesh claimed, UAPA charges were dropped against VanDyke.

"This stands in sharp contrast to the law's widespread misuse against Indian citizens by the government and where such cases are deliberately dragged on," he alleged.

After VanDyke was released on September 24, Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister has "failed" to protect India's elections, institutions and our national security.

A Delhi court on Friday extended till February 24 next year the permission granted to VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India in the Myanmar arms training case being probed by the NIA.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications moved by the seven foreign nationals. The proceedings were held in-camera.

The court's decision came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case, with its counsel Rahul Tyagi making submissions to this effect.

The court also granted liberty to VanDyke to return to the US, as he appeared in person on Friday. The other six accused appeared through video conferencing, citing health issues.

The NIA alleged that VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to the northeastern region without mandatory permits and subsequently crossed from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained ethnic armed organisations.

The agency had initially invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including those relating to conspiracy.

However, in its chargesheet, the NIA did not invoke the UAPA provisions and instead proceeded under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which provide for offences that can be compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The agency had earlier indicated that its investigation into the alleged terror-related aspects was continuing and that further allegations could be included in a supplementary charge sheet.