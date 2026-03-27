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Home / India / Why the ‘urgency’ to amend women quota law, Kharge asks Rijiju

Why the ‘urgency’ to amend women quota law, Kharge asks Rijiju

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Shekhar Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioning the Centre’s push to amend the women’s reservation law, asking why the government was moving “in such haste” more than two years after its passage.

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In his letter sent on Thursday, Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand for an all-party meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, but suggested that such consultations be held only after the ongoing round of Assembly elections concludes at the end of April.

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The Congress chief said Opposition parties had already communicated on March 24 that a meeting could be scheduled after April 29, citing their engagement in election campaigning. He indicated that the timing of the proposed discussions, as suggested by the government, was not practical.

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Kharge noted that he had received Rijiju’s letter on March 26 seeking a meeting with the Congress on proposed amendments linked to the implementation of the law. He said there was little clarity on why the government wanted to move swiftly on further changes to a Constitutional amendment that was passed around 30 months ago.

Ramesh slams govt over West Asia diplomacy

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised the government over reports of Pakistan being seen as a mediator in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, calling it a setback for India’s regional diplomacy.

Ramesh took aim at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, stating that attempts were being made to manage what he described as an “embarrassing” diplomatic situation. He questioned how Pakistan could be considered for any mediatory role, citing its past record on terrorism, and involvement in nuclear proliferation.

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