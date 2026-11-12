Will approach Sahitya Akademi to include more tribal languages in literary awards: Jual Oram

Union Minister Jual Oram on Thursday said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs would approach the Sahitya Akademi to encourage it to include more tribal languages in its literary awards.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said the ministry was planning a series of festivals to celebrate the rich tribal heritage and bring the contributions of tribal heroes into the national consciousness.

"The Sahitya Akademi currently gives awards in only two tribal languages out of the 24 languages it recognises. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will request the Akademi to expand its scope by including more tribal languages. It will also take steps to promote writers who produce articles and books, compose songs and stage plays on tribal themes," he said.

The minister also announced that the ministry had lined up more than 300 development projects, two national digital initiatives and over 160 state-level activities as part of a fortnight-long nationwide campaign to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

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The celebrations, being organised from November 1 to 15, will culminate on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The government designated November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to recognise the contributions of tribal communities to India's freedom struggle and cultural heritage.

"A major highlight of this year's celebrations will be the launch of two digital platforms aimed at improving welfare delivery and governance in tribal areas," Oram said.

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The Jan-HIT (Janjatiya Health Intelligence and Technology) Portal, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will provide tribe-disaggregated health data covering 20 states.

The National Forest Rights Act Digital Platform will digitise the entire process of filing forest rights claims, from their submission by gram sabhas to the issuance of digitally signed titles.

A two-day National Tribal Literary Festival is being held in Delhi on November 12 and 13 to promote indigenous languages, oral traditions and tribal literature. The festival will bring together writers, poets, researchers, linguists and cultural practitioners from across the country.

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On November 14, the Rani Durgavati Adivasi Mahila Sammelan will bring together 500 tribal women entrepreneurs from 30 states and Union Territories to strengthen market linkages and promote women-led enterprises, the ministry said in a statement.