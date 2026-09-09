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Home / India / Will ask Greater Noida magistrate to explain notice to student over Jantar Mantar protest: SC

Will ask Greater Noida magistrate to explain notice to student over Jantar Mantar protest: SC

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court questions Magistrate over student protest notice. PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would seek explanation from the Greater Noida executive magistrate for issuing a notice to a student there over his participation in the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant questioned how the executive magistrate could issue such a notice when the top court has earlier directed that no penal action would be taken against students.

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A lawyer mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by CJI Kant, asserting that "experiment" was being done on students, and that the notice, which was also revoked subsequently, was contrary to the top court's order.

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"You are absolutely right. There is no question of taking action against our youth.. We have passed a clear order," the CJI stated.

"We are surprised how can the magistrate issue a notice when we have already annulled.. No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order," added the CJI CJI Kant asked the lawyer to place the facts on record and said, "We will ask for explanation. Let him explain."

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The bench also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

A student of Gautam Buddha University (GBU), who allegedly participated in a CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, was served a notice by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate seeking a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh for maintaining peace, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the order was later revoked.

The student, Akshat Tripathi, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he had participated in the protest peacefully and was not attending university classes at the time.

The notice was issued on September 4 under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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