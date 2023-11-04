Will break all records in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the ruling dispensation would return to power in 2024 with a record result and hailed India’s movement from an era of “record scams to record exports.”

Addressing a media summit here, the PM, while flagging the theme of the Summit, ‘Breaking Barriers’, said the underlying message being put across was that the present government will break all records and come out victorious in the upcoming General Election. “2024 General Election results will be beyond barriers”, Modi remarked, adding that the speed and scale of the development of India was noteworthy.

The PM said every Indian was brimming with confidence now and by 2047, the topic of discussion in summits would be “Developed India, what next.”

Modi said India’s rise had ensured that from the poorest to the richest everyone believes “this is Bharat’s time.”

The Prime Minister said neo middle class was powering consumption trends.

“Neo-middle class are giving momentum to the consumption growth of the country,” the PM said noting that the BJP Government had overcome several past barriers, including of decision-making on key issues.

The Prime Minister flagged past governments’ reluctance to take the issue of Abrogation of Article 370 head on saying “a needless psychological mind block existed around the issue as if abrogation would make the heavens fall.”

“But the abrogation has ensured terrorism is reducing and tourism growing,” PM said.

He said common citizens feel empowered and encouraged today and added, “Pace and scale of development of today’s India is a sign of its success.”

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi