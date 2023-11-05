Will break all records in 2024 LS polls: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the ruling dispensation would return to power in 2024 with a record and hailed India’s movement from an era of “record scams to record exports”.

Speaking at an event here, the PM said his government would come out victorious in the upcoming general election. “The 2024 general election results will be beyond barriers,” Modi remarked, adding that the speed and scale of the development of India was noteworthy.

The PM said every Indian was brimming with confidence now and by 2047, the topic of discussion in summits would be “Developed India, what next.”

Modi said India’s rise had ensured that from the poorest to the richest everyone believes “this is Bharat’s time”. The Prime Minister said neo middle-class was powering consumption trends.

“Neo-middle class is giving momentum to the consumption growth of the country,” said the PM, noting that the BJP government had overcome several past barriers including of decision-making on key issues.

Flagging past governments’ reluctance to take the issue of abrogation of Article 370 head-on, he said, “a needless psychological mind block existed around the issue as if abrogation would make the heavens fall”.

“But the abrogation has ensured terrorism is reducing and tourism growing,” the PM said.

He said common citizens feel empowered and encouraged today. He said, “Pace and scale of development of today’s India is a sign of its success.”

‘No fear now in J&K’

The PM said a lot of fear-mongering used to be done about the impact of Article 370 removal, but his government opened the doors to development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir by removing it

“Terrorism is ending and tourism rising,” he said, underlining his government had committed to taking the region to new heights

