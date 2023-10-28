Will bring back convicted ex-Navy men from Qatar: BJP

New Delhi, October 27
India will fight a legal battle to bring back all eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar, the BJP said on Friday.
Pointing out that the Ministry of External Affairs is already seized of the matter, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said: “We are surprised to see that such things also happen. We will fight a legal battle in this matter. The international court of justice is there. I think the Government of India will place its stand and we will definitely succeed in bringing them back from there.”
Reacting to the death sentence, the MEA had said, “We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options.”
