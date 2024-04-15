Will bring back Tatas to Singur, says BJP MP

PTI

Kolkata: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, seeking re-election from Hooghly LS seat, said the party would bring back Tatas to Singur if voted to power in state. —PTI

6-year-old boy, who fell into borewell in MP, dies

Rewa: A six-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district two days ago, has died despite efforts by agencies to save him, an official said on Sunday.

