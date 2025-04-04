The Congress today said it would challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in the Supreme Court "very soon".

In a post on X, General Secretary Incharge of Communication, Publicity and Media Jairam Ramesh recounted several past legal challenges the party has mounted to a range of controversial issues and how they remain pending.

"The INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC’s challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is being heard in the Supreme Court…

Advertisement

“The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," Jairam said.

He said the party was confident and would continue to resist all “assaults” of the Narendra Modi government on the principles, provisions and practices that were contained in the Constitution of India.

Advertisement

Bill meant to harass minorities: Kharge

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill 2025 had been brought by the government to harass the minorities. Taking to micro-blogging site X, the senior leader said, "There is such an atmosphere in the country about the Waqf Board Amendment Bill that this Bill has been brought to harass the minorities. When this Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha late at night, 288 votes were cast in its favour and 232 against it. Why did this happen? This means that there are many flaws in the Bill."

He added, "From this, we can guess that despite the opposition of various parties, this Bill was brought arbitrarily. This "Jiski Lathi, Uski Bhains" - will not be good for anyone!"