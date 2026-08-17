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Home / India / Will continue to serve Maharashtra, says Fadnavis, dismisses buzz about shift to national politics

Will continue to serve Maharashtra, says Fadnavis, dismisses buzz about shift to national politics

Fadnavis says the people of Maharashtra and the central leadership had entrusted him with the state's responsibility, which he would continue to fulfil

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:29 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in New Delhi. (@Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI Photo)
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about a possible shift to national politics following his visit to Delhi, saying he was in the capital to pursue the state's development projects.

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Speaking to reporters in the national capital after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis maintained that the people of Maharashtra and the central leadership had entrusted him with the state's responsibility, which he would continue to fulfil.

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"Whether I am in Delhi or Mumbai, people keep speculating. I feel many have nothing else to do, so they enjoy discussing me. Let them enjoy it," he said.

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He said that the people of Maharashtra and PM Modi have handed him the responsibility of the state, and he will continue to serve the state.

Asked about the BJP's new national team, Fadnavis said, "I have not seen the team yet, to be honest. You know that I have just come out of a meeting. But if the team has been announced and someone from Maharashtra is in it, we are happy. I will look at the entire team once and then speak about it."

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The chief minister said he was in Delhi to discuss several Maharashtra projects with the Centre, including infrastructure, industrial development and pending approvals.

When asked who was behind the speculation that he should be sent to Delhi, he said, "Many people feel that I should go to Delhi. I tell everyone that I am in Mumbai only."

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