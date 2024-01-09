Will expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra network: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, January 8

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the decision to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) financially by linking them with various initiatives, particularly the affordable medicine shops known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Speaking at the National PACS Mega Conclave, Shah underscored the government’s commitment to reducing the cost of medicines and expanding the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Shah highlighted that 2,373 PACS across the country were being transformed into Jan Aushadhi Kendras, making affordable medicines more accessible. “This strategic move aims not only to benefit cooperative societies but also to extend its positive impact to the lowest strata of the community, particularly those residing in rural areas,” he said. The Ministry of Cooperation would create two lakh new PACS, he announced.

Previously, Jan Aushadhi Kendras were predominantly situated in urban areas, limiting access for rural populations. Now, through PACS, affordable medicines ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 30 will be available for the poor in rural areas.

During the seminar, Shah emphasised that the decision would lead to substantial savings for the poor.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah