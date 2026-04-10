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Home / India / Will expel infiltrators, send those aiding them to jail: PM Modi in Bengal

Will expel infiltrators, send those aiding them to jail: PM Modi in Bengal

Accuses TMC of encouraging infiltration

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Birbhum, West Bengal, on Thursday. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday intensified his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of enabling infiltration and fostering a “cut commission” culture that, he claimed, had weakened governance and endangered national security.
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Addressing a rally in Birbhum in West Bengal, the Prime Minister alleged that networks linked to the ruling party were helping infiltrators obtain fake government documents and settle in the state.

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Modi claimed that infiltration in West Bengal had reached “alarming levels,” posing risks not just to the state, but to the entire country. He asserted that intimidation and corruption had penetrated local institutions, from panchayats to government offices, allowing illegal activities to flourish unchecked.

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The Prime Minister promised that if the BJP comes to power in the state, a special investigation would be launched to identify and take strict action against those facilitating infiltration. “No matter how powerful they are, every helper will be identified. Infiltrators will be expelled, and those aiding them will be sent to jail,” he said, calling it his “guarantee” to the people of Bengal.

Modi also accused the TMC government of systemic corruption, alleging large-scale irregularities in welfare schemes such as MGNREGA. He claimed that fake job cards were created and funds siphoned off, depriving poor, Dalit and tribal families of their rightful benefits.

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Highlighting employment concerns, the Prime Minister criticised the state government over alleged recruitment scams, particularly in the education sector, saying they had “crushed the dreams of thousands of families”. He assured that the BJP, if it comes to power, would introduce reforms to ensure transparent recruitment and direct benefit transfers without middlemen or “syndicates.”

Turning to farmers’ issues, Modi alleged that potato growers in the state had suffered due to policy failures. He claimed that crops were left to rot as promised procurement support did not materialise. He said such “betrayals” must be answered through democratic change.

Modi also praised India’s defence manufacturing achievements and exports of Made-in-India weapons. He also raised concerns about illegal activities in West Bengal, noting that crude bombs were found in Birbhum linked to the TMC.

He alleged that small and cottage industries were closing under the TMC rule, while the illegal bomb-making industry was growing. “But it won’t last long, he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about tribal welfare, stating that central schemes like the PM Janman Scheme were not fully implemented in West Bengal due to political reasons. He accused the state government of depriving tribal communities of benefits because of political bias.

Invoking Birbhum’s historical and cultural significance, Modi described it as a land of music and resistance, referencing its connection to the past tribal movements.

The Prime Minister said that the large turnout at the rally reflected a growing desire for political change in the state. He urged voters, especially the youth, to “respond decisively” and bring about what he described as a new era of development and governance in West Bengal.

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