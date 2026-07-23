'Will frame you in drug case': Mumbai cop suspended for threatening CJP protesters; watch viral video

The Mumbai Police have launched an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed a police driver threatening student protesters with false drug cases if they continued participating in demonstrations linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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The video, shared by the Mumbai Congress on X, has sparked fresh controversy over the police's handling of protests that have taken place over the past few days at locations, including Shivaji Park, Chembur and Azad Maidan.

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एक वायरल वीडियो में दावा किया गया है कि @MumbaiPolice प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों को धमका रही है कि अगर वे दोबारा प्रदर्शन करने लौटे, तो उन्हें झूठे ड्रग्स के मामले में फँसा दिया जाएगा और पूरी ज़िंदगी जेल में सड़ना पड़ेगा। अगर यह सच है, तो यह सिर्फ़ छात्रों को डराने की कोशिश नहीं,… pic.twitter.com/36KescEmro — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) July 23, 2026

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In the video, the policeman is purportedly heard warning a group of students that they would be falsely implicated in narcotics cases and spend the rest of their lives in jail if they returned to the protests.

Taking serious note of the clip, Mumbai Police on Thursday ordered an inquiry into its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the incident, reports PTI.

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A police official said that after a preliminary verification, the driver seen in the video had been removed from his current posting pending completion of the inquiry.

"After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting pending completion of the inquiry," the official said.

Mumbai has witnessed protests in solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation in New Delhi over the past few days, with students and citizens gathering at several locations across the city.

The police inquiry will determine the authenticity of the video and whether disciplinary action is warranted.