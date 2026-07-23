DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 'Will frame you in drug case': Mumbai cop suspended for threatening CJP protesters; watch viral video

'Will frame you in drug case': Mumbai cop suspended for threatening CJP protesters; watch viral video

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:32 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Grab from viral video
Advertisement

The Mumbai Police have launched an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed a police driver threatening student protesters with false drug cases if they continued participating in demonstrations linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Advertisement

The video, shared by the Mumbai Congress on X, has sparked fresh controversy over the police's handling of protests that have taken place over the past few days at locations, including Shivaji Park, Chembur and Azad Maidan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, the policeman is purportedly heard warning a group of students that they would be falsely implicated in narcotics cases and spend the rest of their lives in jail if they returned to the protests.

Taking serious note of the clip, Mumbai Police on Thursday ordered an inquiry into its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the incident, reports PTI.

Advertisement

A police official said that after a preliminary verification, the driver seen in the video had been removed from his current posting pending completion of the inquiry.

"After verifying the facts, the driver concerned has been removed from his present posting pending completion of the inquiry," the official said.

Mumbai has witnessed protests in solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation in New Delhi over the past few days, with students and citizens gathering at several locations across the city.

The police inquiry will determine the authenticity of the video and whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts