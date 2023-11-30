 Will get over 70 seats, some survey firms will have ‘egg on face’, says BRS leader Rama Rao : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Will get over 70 seats, some survey firms will have ‘egg on face’, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Will get over 70 seats, some survey firms will have ‘egg on face’, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Says in 2018 some of the exit polls had wrongly predicted that BRS would lose, but results proved otherwise

Will get over 70 seats, some survey firms will have ‘egg on face’, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Telangana CM and BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao greets supporters after casting his vote for the State Assembly elections, at Chintamadaka in Siddipet district, November 30, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, November 30

Dismissing some exit poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS is going to lose in the assembly polls, the party’s working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar would come back to power with over 70 seats.

Addressing a press conference, Rama Rao said that in 2018 some of the exit polls had wrongly predicted that BRS would lose, but the results proved otherwise.

“I promise you, for those of you who are friends of BRS and want KCR to come back..., I promise you on December 3 (counting day) we are coming back. We are coming back with anywhere above 70 seats,” he said.

Polling for Telangana’s 119 seats assembly concluded on Thursday and the result will be announced after votes are counted on December 3.

“In the name of exit polls, those who create nuisance and nonsense, there will be egg on your face and your reputation is at stake,” he said.

He said that earlier the party had predicted it would get over 88 seats, but due to “some problems here and there”, the figure was slashed down.

Rama Rao also suggested that some of the survey firms should apologise if their predictions go wrong.

He also found fault with the Election Commission for allowing exit polls to be aired at 5.30 PM even while some of the voters were still in queue to vote.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

3
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

4
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

6
Chandigarh

Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

7
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

8
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

9
Punjab

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

10
World

Nepal becomes first South Asian country to officially register same-sex marriage

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement is locked in close race ...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Defence acquisition projects include procurement of 97 Tejas...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

India’s GDP grows 7.6 per cent in September quarter

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

GDP growth in the first quarter of current fiscal — April-Ju...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college