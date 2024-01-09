Will have to form Bench to hear plea against Collegium system: CJI

PTI

New Delhi, January 8

The SC today said it would have to constitute a Bench to hear a plea against the Collegium system of appointment of judges. “I will have to constitute a Bench," CJI DY Chandrachud told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara tersely, after the latter mentioned an old plea.

