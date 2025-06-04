Will India and Pakistan go to war? Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar replies

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said the chance of revival of an armed conflict between Pakistan and India is remote but warned of a befitting response in case of any such development.

Advertisement

Dar's comment came while responding to a question during his press conference giving details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and to thank the respective leadership for support during conflict with India.

When asked about a possible new round of fighting, Dar said that he could not predict the future but the chances of any such possibility are slim.

Advertisement

“The ceasefire is holding and all steps regarding withdrawal of troops have been implemented by the two sides in letter and spirit. So there is no chance (of new war) in my opinion,” he said. “However, we will give a befitting reply if India resorts to armed conflict.”

He said Pakistan was ready for dialogue with India, but not desperate for it, adding that Pakistan seeks a composite dialogue that includes terrorism as well as other issues, including Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Advertisement

He also claimed the IWT cannot be suspended.

The minister reiterated the offer for a neutral probe into the Pahalgam incident, which led to the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.