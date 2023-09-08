Will keep fighting to make varsities graft-free: WB Governor

PTI

Kolkata, September 7

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday asserted that he would continue his fight to make state universities free of corruption and violence.

His comments come at a time when the state government and the Raj Bhavan are embroiled in a war of words over the appointments of interim Vice Chancellors (VC) of some state universities by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities. Speaking about the Raj Bhavan’s recent move to appoint interim VCs, Bose in a video message said, “I have appointed them as the apex court ruled against some of the appointments earlier made by the state government.”

