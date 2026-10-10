‘Will launch fast or march’: Sonam Wangchuk gives ultimatum over detained protesters

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that he might launch an indefinite fast or undertake a march if those detained during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation were not released by Sunday, escalating the confrontation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Also read: Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why Sonam Wangchuk is skipping CJP's protest in Delhi this time

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In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk described the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared emergency” and expressed concern over the detention of political leaders who had planned to join the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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“Yesterday, when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today’s protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared emergency. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested,” he said.

Wangchuk added that he hoped those detained would be released soon, warning: “I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow.”

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Among those detained on Saturday included TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. Delhi Police continued taking protesters into preventive custody, informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering.

Following his detention, Kejriwal posted a video on X alongside AAP leader Sanjay Singh, asserting that the protesters would not be intimidated by the police action.

“We have been detained by the police. Sanjay Singh is here with me. The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi’s tyranny. Now, Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. People will not tolerate this stealing of votes any more,” Kejriwal said.

Urging people to join the agitation, the former Delhi chief minister added: “You all should also come out of your homes and fight to save the country.”