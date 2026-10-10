DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Will launch fast or march’: Sonam Wangchuk gives ultimatum over detained protesters

‘Will launch fast or march’: Sonam Wangchuk gives ultimatum over detained protesters

The climate activist describes the situation in the national capital as an 'undeclared emergency'

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:10 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a video message posted on X, Sonam Wangchuk described the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared emergency” and expressed concern over the detention of political leaders. PTI file
Advertisement

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that he might launch an indefinite fast or undertake a march if those detained during protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation were not released by Sunday, escalating the confrontation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Also read: Jantar Mantar 2.0: Why Sonam Wangchuk is skipping CJP's protest in Delhi this time

Advertisement

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk described the situation in the national capital as an “undeclared emergency” and expressed concern over the detention of political leaders who had planned to join the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today’s protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared emergency. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested,” he said.

Wangchuk added that he hoped those detained would be released soon, warning: “I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Among those detained on Saturday included TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. Delhi Police continued taking protesters into preventive custody, informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering.

Following his detention, Kejriwal posted a video on X alongside AAP leader Sanjay Singh, asserting that the protesters would not be intimidated by the police action.

“We have been detained by the police. Sanjay Singh is here with me. The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi’s tyranny. Now, Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. People will not tolerate this stealing of votes any more,” Kejriwal said.

Urging people to join the agitation, the former Delhi chief minister added: “You all should also come out of your homes and fight to save the country.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts