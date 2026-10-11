Will march to Supreme Court on Monday to seek removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, end to ‘vote chori’: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Opposition parties, civil society and youth would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India demanding an end to ‘vote chori’, CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and halting of SIR.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be as Indians, united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.

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“Yesterday, the nation’s young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

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“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” he said in his post.

He said they would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to "vote chori", halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

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“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India’s voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside.

“We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat,” he also said, adding that “tomorrow all of India” will march to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, leaders of various Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.