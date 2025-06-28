Will move stranded F-35B to hangar: UK

Almost two weeks after an F-35B fighter jet of Royal Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram, a specialist engineering team from the UK is on its way. The jet will also be moved to a maintenance facility once the team arrives.

A statement of the British High Commission said, “The F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the maintenance repair and overhaul facility at the same airport.”

“The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” the statement added.