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Home / India / 'Will never allow our territory to be used against India': Sri Lanka as it signs 3 pacts

'Will never allow our territory to be used against India': Sri Lanka as it signs 3 pacts

India and Sri Lanka also sign 3 defence MoUs, including the upgrade of the L70 air defence guns in the Sri Lankan arsenal; cooperation between National Cadet Corps and the National Defence Colleges of the 2 countries

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
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In an obvious reference to China's expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean region, Sri Lanka on Wednesday assured India of 'never' allowing its territory to be used for activities inimical to India’s security interests.

India and Sri Lanka also signed three defence MoUs on Wednesday, including the upgrade of the L70 air defence guns in the Sri Lankan arsenal; and cooperation between National Cadet Corps and the National Defence Colleges (NDCs) of the two countries.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Colombo, called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is also the Defence Minister.

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The Indian Ministry of Defence said, "The two leaders held substantive discussions on issues covering the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted partnership between the two nations, characterised by traditionally warm relations and mutual trust.”

On Sri Lanka protecting Indian interests, the MoD said, "President Dissanayake recalled his interactions with PM Narendra Modi and reiterated that Sri Lanka would never allow its territory to be used for any activities inimical to India’s security interests."

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The military MoU's significance is that India used the same Swedish origin 40 MM, L70 gun with telling effect during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May last year. It is a tactical weapon used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to protect their assets on ground against incoming drones and planes.

The MoD statement said the MoU on the upgrade of six L70 guns for the Sri Lankan Air Force fell under a Government of India grant. The upgrade of these air defence guns would significantly strengthen the air defence architecture of critical assets in Sri Lanka. These air defence guns were earlier provided to the Sri Lanka Air Force by India.

India originally supplied 24 units of 40 mm L70 anti-aircraft guns to Sri Lanka as grant between 2000 and 2006, having already serviced 18 of them in recent years.

The MoU on academic cooperation between NDC, India, and NDC, Sri Lanka, will facilitate knowledge-sharing which will be a significant step in further strengthening the academic bonds between both the sister institutes.

The MoU on NCC cooperation will formalise the NCC youth exchange programme between India and Sri Lanka. This exchange programme provides an opportunity for NCC cadets from multiple countries across the world to come to New Delhi every year and participate in NCC events.

Rajnath and Dissanyake virtually inaugurated three Bailey bridges constructed by the Indian Defence Forces.

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