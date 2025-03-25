I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down, a defiant Kunal Kamra said in a late night statement as the row over his comedy act spilled over with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying there should be limits to freedom of speech.

While Shinde said his comments - a parody targeting him -- were like "taking supari" to speak against someone, many others weighed in too and the Mumbai Police issued notice to the stand-up comedian. The 36-year-old, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, has been asked to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday.

Kamra on Tuesday doubled down on his stand by sharing an edited video of his stand-up act where he juxtaposed videos of Shiv Sainiks demolishing the venue and burning his pictures and effigies with the parody song ‘Hum honge kangal, hum honge kangal ek din... Mann me andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash..." playing in the background.

Advertisement

The comedian, who is in Puducherry according to his Instagram bio, has also updated his X header photo with a disclaimer that reads: "This programme contains coarse language, offensive content & is unfit for consumption by those whose feelings and sentiments can be hurt. No one but you are liable for any outrage or hurt that you claim is caused by your voluntary viewership."

In his response, Shinde told BBC Marathi on Monday, "There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone."

Advertisement

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio, Shinde said: "Action causes reaction. I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism."

Kamra, whose video has garnered over 4.3 million views in just two days, in his statement on Monday night said: "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

The issue has led to reactions across the spectrum with many defending the comic, while others criticising Kamra for taking things too far.