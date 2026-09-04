Will not extend defence equipment to Pak, Belgium assures India

Belgium has assured India that it will not extend defence equipment or technology cooperation to Pakistan, even as Brussels and New Delhi on Thursday signed a series of military-related agreements covering the production of ammunition and rockets in India, mine-countermeasure systems, counter-drone technology and tank turrets.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which publishes annual data on arms transfers, Belgium sold seven C-130H transport aircraft to Pakistan in 2021.

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In 2003, Belgium attempted to sell 30 F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, but the deal fell through as US consent was required. Belgium is the latest European country from which India has sought an assurance on avoiding defence cooperation with Pakistan. SIPRI data released in March this year showed the Netherlands as the third-largest weapons supplier to Islamabad, after China and Turkiye. The US, Italy, the UK and France have also historically supplied weapons to Pakistan.

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The military-related agreements between India and Belgium were signed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh separately met Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken. A Belgian industry delegation is accompanying De Wever.

After the meeting, Modi said defence and security cooperation had become a key pillar of India-Belgium relations.

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India and Belgium expanded defence cooperation through 10 agreements, including a Letter of Intent providing a framework for military exchanges, officer training, research and development, joint exercises and maritime security cooperation.

The two countries also plan to develop an industrial roadmap for defence cooperation. Among the key announcements was an alliance between Thales Belgium and Kalyani Strategic Systems to produce 70-mm rockets in India. The first rocket produced entirely in India is expected in early 2027.

Another key project involves New Lachaussee and Tembo Classic Engineering, which will supply a complete production line for two types of ammunition to India. The facility is expected to have a production capacity of about 100 million rounds a year. The project is valued at €50 million, with deliveries scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

For maritime security, Belgium will supply autonomous toolboxes for mine-countermeasure vessels being built by Larsen & Toubro. The first phase covers 12 vessels.

Belgian companies are also exploring technologies, including autonomous maritime systems, underwater robotics and advanced sensors, as well as systems to protect critical infrastructure such as ports, pipelines and subsea data cables.

Other agreements cover a proposed joint production centre between FN Herstal and Kalyani Strategic Systems for weapons and counter-drone systems. Pitagone Belgium is also establishing a joint venture with Krishna Allied to manufacture mobile barriers to protect against vehicle attacks.

Belgian OIP Sensor Systems is cooperating with India Optel on electro-optical systems for the Arjun main battle tank. John Cockerill Defence is also a candidate to supply the turret for India’s Zorawar light tank, being developed for high-altitude operations.