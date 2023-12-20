Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

New Delhi, December 20
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of Vice President while expressing deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in Parliament complex and a Congress MP recording the act.
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman said the act of mimicking him and its videography had caused an "insult" to the honour of the post of the Vice President, the farmers and his own community.
When the House met at 11.45 am after the third adjournment, Dhankhar expressed anguish over Tuesday's incident and asked the Congress party, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, to ponder over it.
"I am not bothered if anyone insults Jagdeep Dhankhar but I cannot bear that I could not protect the honour of my post. It is my duty to protect the honour of the House,” Dhankhar said.
"You cannot imagine what has happened. Such a big incident took place. The post was disrespected. The farmers' community was insulted. My community was insulted, and you are silent," he said before adjourning the House proceedings again for about 15 minutes.
Earlier, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned thrice.
