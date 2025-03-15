Will not tolerate division of society for electoral gains, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha — an umbrella organisation of farmers — on Saturday said it would not tolerate division of society for electoral gains, as it condemned statements against minority communities by an Uttar Pradesh police officer and some BJP leaders in the state.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha referred to mosques in Uttar Pradesh being covered on Holi and condemned Sambhal Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar Chaudhary over his remarks against Muslims.

Kicking up a row, Chaudhary had said that those who felt uncomfortable with colours on Holi should stay indoors as the festival came once a year while Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) took place 52 times.

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh had suggested that Muslim men should cover themselves if they wanted to avoid being sprinkled with colours while stepping out for prayers on Holi as the festival coincided with the second Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"It is even more shocking that these utterances were backed and reiterated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

It demanded immediate suspension and appropriate punishment for Chaudhary and an unconditional apology from the CM and BJP leader.

"The organisation will not tolerate the division of society for dominance and electoral gains and once again calls upon the people of India to stand unitedly to defeat hate-mongering," it said.

The organisation, which had led the 2020-21 farmers' protests against the three now-repealed farm laws at Delhi's borders, stressed the importance of communal amity and protecting the rights and the dignity of life of all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

It also demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clarify its stand on minorities. The organisation called on the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance and the strongest action against the police officer, the CM, and RSS/BJP leaders who "have been stoking the fire of hatred towards the minority community".