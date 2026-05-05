A day after the Congress was routed with its worst ever performance in Assam, the party's state chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said it will play the role of a "proactive opposition" to raise people's issues in the coming days.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, he also said the Congress and the Opposition will keep a watch on the activities of the BJP-led government and protest if any anti-people policies are adopted.

Advertisement

"We will play our role as a proactive opposition to highlight people's issues," Gogoi said. The party will go to the people again to seek their feedback and then it will work to strengthen the organisation, he added.

Advertisement

"We will keep a watch on the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's works. We will raise our voice if any anti-people stand is taken," Gogoi said.

For its crushing defeat, he accepted moral responsibility as he was "the captain of the Opposition alliance".

Advertisement

When asked where the party and the Opposition failed, Gogoi said, "It's too early to say what went wrong, we will have a detailed analysis of the results in the coming days."

The Congress, which contested 99 seats in the 126-member assembly, won only 19 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA, on the other hand, bagged 102 seats.