Home / India / Will protect minorities, won’t implement Waqf Act: Didi

Will protect minorities, won’t implement Waqf Act: Didi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state. Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property....
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:22 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Mamata Banerjee attends an event in Kolkata. PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state.

Addressing a programme of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee said she will protect the minority people and their property.

“I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule. You send out a message that all have to stay together,” she said.

She appealed to the people not to pay heed to those who provoke them to launch a political movement.

Apparently referring to the violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district on Tuesday, she said, “See the situation in the bordering areas of Bangladesh. This (Waqf Act) should have not been passed now. We have 33 per cent of minorities in Bengal. What will I do with them?”

“Some people will provoke you to assemble and launch a movement. I will appeal to all of you not to do it. Please remember when Didi is here, she will protect you and your property. Let us have trust in each other,” she said.

