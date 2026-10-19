Will punish ‘orchestrators’ of vote theft, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing them of orchestrating “vote theft” and asserting that the Congress would hold them accountable.

Addressing a public gathering in Margao in Goa, Gandhi also accused the BJP government in Goa of rampant corruption, alleged land grabbing and selling of public assets to billionaire associates, while calling for a Congress government with a full majority in the state.

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“We are the guardians of the Constitution, and the Constitution is our religion. By engaging in vote theft, they have attacked our religion,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, alleging that Modi, Shah and Kumar would have to pay the price for their actions and would not be able to escape accountability from the Congress.

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In a pointed allegation against the three, Gandhi said, “Gyanesh Kumar implements vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises vote theft, and Narendra Modi does the complete planning of vote theft.”

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP was apprehensive about legal scrutiny of the alleged electoral malpractice. “People from the BJP are scared. If a case were filed on vote theft, it would become a legal matter, and they would get entangled in it,” he said.