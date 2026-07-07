DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Will respond to all allegations after SIT submits final report: Champat Rai

Will respond to all allegations after SIT submits final report: Champat Rai

Rai said he observed ‘maun dharan’ (silence) over the allegations and noted that SIT’s preliminary report had been presented before the trust’s general meeting

article_Author
PTI
Ayodhya (UP), Updated At : 08:02 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Former Ram temple trust chief Champat Rai on Tuesday said he would respond to all allegations of embezzlement of donations against him after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its final report.

Advertisement

In a handwritten letter addressed to “Ram devotees”, the former general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said “baseless allegations” have been levelled against him.

Advertisement

Rai said he observed ‘maun dharan’ (silence) over the allegations and noted that SIT’s preliminary report had been presented before the trust’s general meeting. The report, which he said was initially marked “top secret”, has since been made public.

Advertisement

He said after SIT submits its final report, he would respond point by point to the issues being raised and that “the entire truth” would come before the public.

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on June 7. An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Advertisement

Eight persons associated with the temple’s donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Referring to his background, Rai said he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed by the organisation and that his 45-year-long life as a full-time pracharak had always been “an open book”.

The Ram temple trust met on Monday to choose trustee Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary and promised to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees.

While describing the theft from the temple's donation boxes as a matter of “deep pain and embarrassment” for the trust, treasurer Govind Giri, however, said the trust unanimously appreciated Rai’s contribution to the Ram temple movement and construction despite accepting his resignation.

Defending Rai, Giri said he “is untainted in my eyes” and hailed his “life of sacrifice” for the Ram temple movement, while suggesting that his only mistake may have been placing trust in the wrong people.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts